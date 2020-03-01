Monday March 2, 2020
Varadkar raps Harris on knuckles for handling of Six Nations postponement

Sources confirm Taoiseach was angered by Minister for Health’s decision to rush out a public statement without notifying the IRFU

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
1st March, 2020
Leo Varadkar was annoyed by the decision to make a public statement ahead of consulting and communicating the advice from senior health officials.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reprimanded Minister for Health Simon Harris over his handling of the recommendation to cancel the Six Nations rugby matches that were due to be played against Italy next weekend.

It is understood Harris was questioned publicly by Varadkar in front of officials over his failure to discuss the issue with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) prior to advising that the matches should not go ahead on the Six One news.

Sources...

