Up to 40,000 Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive by late April
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it is the equivalent of a 1 per cent increase in the Irish population
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has delivered a sobering warning about the government’s ability to house up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees and the impact on the wider economy.
Standing in for Taoiseach Micheál Martin who is still isolating in Washington at leaders questions, Varadkar said the arrival of refugees fleeing from the Russian invasion of Ukraine would have serious impacts on the state’s public finances, its schools and even its greenhouse emissions targets....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
An Bord Pleanála questions impact of €40m beef plant on national herd
The state body wants to consider the possible effects on the environment of the proposed processing plant in Banagher, Co Offaly
State-owned, non-commercial LNG terminal is mooted as part of energy security review
Creation of gas storage capacity and conserving some Corrib gas for emergencies are also raised as possible strategies by review team
AIB to exempt all non-profits from negative interest charges
The bank is broadening the range of eligible bodies ahead of imposing the rate on personal customers with balances of more than €1 million
Up to 350,000 households face penalty for not submitting property tax valuation
The Revenue Commissioners have encountered a higher-than-expected level of non-compliance with the requirement in recent months