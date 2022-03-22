Up to 40,000 Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive by late April

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has delivered a sobering warning about the government’s ability to house up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees and the impact on the wider economy.

Standing in for Taoiseach Micheál Martin who is still isolating in Washington at leaders questions, Varadkar said the arrival of refugees fleeing from the Russian invasion of Ukraine would have serious impacts on the state’s public finances, its schools and even its greenhouse emissions targets....