Up to 40,000 Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive by late April

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it is the equivalent of a 1 per cent increase in the Irish population

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
22nd March, 2022
Up to 40,000 Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive by late April
Ukrainian refugees evacuated from Lviv by Italian Red Cross arrive to Rome on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has delivered a sobering warning about the government’s ability to house up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees and the impact on the wider economy.

Standing in for Taoiseach Micheál Martin who is still isolating in Washington at leaders questions, Varadkar said the arrival of refugees fleeing from the Russian invasion of Ukraine would have serious impacts on the state’s public finances, its schools and even its greenhouse emissions targets....

