‘Unprecedented’ crisis concentrates FF minds about coalition with FG

It is hardly the sort of helping hand he would have wished for, but the Covid-19 crisis has ended up making Micheál Martin’s task of getting a coalition with Fine Gael past his party’s membership considerably easier.
When Éamon Ó Cuív took to Twitter last week to voice his criticism of any link-up between the two old enemies, he warned that getting the support of the country’s 18,000 members...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team