Sunday April 12, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

‘Unprecedented’ crisis concentrates FF minds about coalition with FG

Though there has been some public dissent in the party, most Fianna Fáil members now think forming a government with Fine Gael is the only way forward

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
12th April, 2020
2
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin may find the Covid-19 crisis has moved the needle on coalition with Fine Gael Picture: Getty

It is hardly the sort of helping hand he would have wished for, but the Covid-19 crisis has ended up making Micheál Martin’s task of getting a coalition with Fine Gael past his party’s membership considerably easier.

When Éamon Ó Cuív took to Twitter last week to voice his criticism of any link-up between the two old enemies, he warned that getting the support of the country’s 18,000 members...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Revenue delays publishing names of firms using wage subsidy scheme

Chairman says aid should be seen as ‘mark of honour’ by 41,000 companies enrolled, but others fear stigmatisation

Michael Brennan | 3 hours ago

Nama spends only fraction of €4.5bn allotted for new homes

Almost two-thirds of allocation is still in hand as agency looks likely to miss target of 20,000 dwellings by end of this year

Michael Brennan | 3 hours ago

A contagion of discontent: Trump walks a tightrope while America’s economy crumbles

The US president is struggling to grapple with the impact of the pandemic, with his poll ratings nosediving by the day

Marion McKeone | 3 hours ago