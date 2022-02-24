Subscribe Today
Ukraine under ‘full-scale invasion’ from Russia

Vladimir Putin’s military moves upended markets, with the Ruble and Russian stocks sinking while oil and gold soared

24th February, 2022
Ukraine under 'full-scale invasion' from Russia
A tank of Ukrainian forces moves as following Russia's military operation in Chuhuiv town, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Russia’s attack on Ukraine, including shelling from Belarus and the movement of troops across that northern border, has been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country.

The government in Kyiv called it a “full-scale invasion” as it declared martial law and called for international support including harsher sanctions on Russia. Moscow said it had taken out military facilities, including airbases, Interfax reported.

President Vladimir Putin’s military...

