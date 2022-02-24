Ukraine under ‘full-scale invasion’ from Russia
Vladimir Putin’s military moves upended markets, with the Ruble and Russian stocks sinking while oil and gold soared
Russia’s attack on Ukraine, including shelling from Belarus and the movement of troops across that northern border, has been accompanied by separatists launching assaults in the eastern part of the country.
The government in Kyiv called it a “full-scale invasion” as it declared martial law and called for international support including harsher sanctions on Russia. Moscow said it had taken out military facilities, including airbases, Interfax reported.
President Vladimir Putin’s military...
