Tusla recorded 10 per cent rise in child sexual abuse alerts in 2019

Tusla recorded a 10 per cent rise in alerts relating to the sexual abuse of children last year as the impact of mandatory reporting continues.

Since December 2017, teachers, gardaí, nurses and other professionals have been obliged to inform the state’s child and family agency of any “reasonable suspicions” they have of child abuse.

According to new figures from Tusla, it received 3,909 referrals of supected sexual abuse last year, which was...