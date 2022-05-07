Subscribe Today
Log In
Trading carefully: As the world cuts ties with Russia, should Ireland be taking a firmer line with other rogue nations?

Politics

Trading carefully: As the world cuts ties with Russia, should Ireland be taking a firmer line with other rogue nations?

The government acted swiftly and forcefully after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Ireland continues to develop trade links with countries like Saudi Arabia and China, which stand accused of grave human rights abuses. Experts say it’s time we started to question this approach, but any change would have major economic consequences

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
7th May, 2022

Bertie Ahern marvelled at his surroundings as the first notes of Amhrán na bhFiann were heard around Tiananmen Square. It was September 1998, and Irish tricolours adorned the Beijing landmark as a 19-gun salute marked a meeting of Irish dignitaries with Chinese premier Zhu Rongji. Looming in the background was the smiling visage of Chairman Mao Zedong.

“You couldn’t help but be rolling your mind back over how many people and how many students...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Pro-choice demonstrators gather outside the US Supreme Court building in Washington DC last week, following the leaked news that the court is set to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe vs Wade ruling which legalised abortion. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: The leak’s the thing as Republicans sidestep fury over Roe vs Wade reversal

US Marion McKeone
There have been plans to relocate the National Maternity Hospital from Holles Street for almost two decades. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach: ‘There’s no religious ethos in the new National Maternity Hospital and there will not be’

Health Michael Brennan
Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, appeared before the Oireachtas Health committee today. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Holohan signals willingness to reconsider academic role

Health Daniel Murray
Denis Naughten, the independent Galway-Roscommon TD, is proposing a more restrictive version of the so-called Sarah’s Law. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

New law will allow gardaí to reveal details of sex offenders

Legal Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1