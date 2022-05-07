Trading carefully: As the world cuts ties with Russia, should Ireland be taking a firmer line with other rogue nations?
The government acted swiftly and forcefully after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Ireland continues to develop trade links with countries like Saudi Arabia and China, which stand accused of grave human rights abuses. Experts say it’s time we started to question this approach, but any change would have major economic consequences
Bertie Ahern marvelled at his surroundings as the first notes of Amhrán na bhFiann were heard around Tiananmen Square. It was September 1998, and Irish tricolours adorned the Beijing landmark as a 19-gun salute marked a meeting of Irish dignitaries with Chinese premier Zhu Rongji. Looming in the background was the smiling visage of Chairman Mao Zedong.
“You couldn’t help but be rolling your mind back over how many people and how many students...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Marion McKeone: The leak’s the thing as Republicans sidestep fury over Roe vs Wade reversal
Nationwide anger at the leaked US Supreme Court ruling to effectively outlaw abortion in America was quickly channelled into manufactured outrage at the leak itself
Taoiseach: ‘There’s no religious ethos in the new National Maternity Hospital and there will not be’
‘Legally guaranteed’ that abortions could be provided at new facility, Micheál Martin says
Holohan signals willingness to reconsider academic role
Chief Medical Officer says he would ‘prefer to be in a different situation in terms of where this has ended up’ during questioning on abandoned secondment to Trinity College
New law will allow gardaí to reveal details of sex offenders
Some opposition TDs believe powers of disclosure should be stronger, as is the case in Britain following the murder of Sarah Payne in 2000