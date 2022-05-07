Trading carefully: As the world cuts ties with Russia, should Ireland be taking a firmer line with other rogue nations?

Bertie Ahern marvelled at his surroundings as the first notes of Amhrán na bhFiann were heard around Tiananmen Square. It was September 1998, and Irish tricolours adorned the Beijing landmark as a 19-gun salute marked a meeting of Irish dignitaries with Chinese premier Zhu Rongji. Looming in the background was the smiling visage of Chairman Mao Zedong.

“You couldn’t help but be rolling your mind back over how many people and how many students...