Sunday June 28, 2020
Tolls and vehicle bans to work towards lower levels of car use

New coalition agreement aims to get more people out of cars and switch to public transport, cycling or walking

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
28th June, 2020
Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which is responsible for the country’s motorway network, has been warning for several years that multi-point tolling is required on the M50 to reduce the level of traffic on it

Motorists are facing the prospect of more tolls and bans from driving on certain streets, under plans by the new government to disincentivise the use of cars.

The programme for government agreed between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party commits the parties to bring forward “demand management” measures to get more drivers to switch to public transport, walking or cycling.

Joe O’Brien, the Green Party transport spokesman who was...

