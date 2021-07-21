Subscribe Today
Politics

Taoiseach leads tributes to Progressive Democrats founder Des O’Malley

The former Tánaiste who ‘helped set a new course for Irish politics’ has died at the age of 82

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
21st July, 2021
Taoiseach leads tributes to Progressive Democrats founder Des O’Malley
Des O’Malley, who served as a TD from 1968 to 2002, has died. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Tributes have been paid to Des O’Malley, the former Tánaiste and founder of the Progressive Democrats, who died this morning at the age of 82.

He was a solicitor by profession and was elected as a Fianna Fáil TD in Limerick city in 1968 in a by-election caused by the death of his uncle Donogh O'Malley, the Fianna Fáil education minister.

He served in government as both Minister for...

