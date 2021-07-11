Subscribe Today
Take radical action on housing or face wipeout, Martin warned

The party’s candidate Deirdre Conroy received just 4.6 per cent of first preferences in the Dublin Bay South by-election

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
11th July, 2021
Take radical action on housing or face wipeout, Martin warned
John Lahart, Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin South-West, said the bad result of the by-election required a “whole-of-party response”. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Fianna Fáil must urgently deliver on housing or face electoral wipeout at the next election, backbench party TDs have warned this weekend, as the fallout from the party’s poor by-election result continued.

Several Fianna Fáil backbenchers told the Business Post that the Housing For All strategy, due to be launched in the coming weeks by Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, would have to be “radical” if it was to help...

