Take radical action on housing or face wipeout, Martin warned

Fianna Fáil must urgently deliver on housing or face electoral wipeout at the next election, backbench party TDs have warned this weekend, as the fallout from the party’s poor by-election result continued.

Several Fianna Fáil backbenchers told the Business Post that the Housing For All strategy, due to be launched in the coming weeks by Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, would have to be “radical” if it was to help...