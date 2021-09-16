Susan O’Keeffe: Sinn Féin ready to turn the screw on weakened coalition

“Lessons will be learned” is the mantra emerging from government in relation to the Katherine Zappone/UN debacle. It’s a comforting phrase; a few words to utter, with the inherent promise of doing better next time, while ensuring that those in need of the lesson itself will knuckle down quietly and out of sight, and examine their conscience.

And when the offenders re-emerge, everything will be squeaky clean once again, without...