Susan O’Keeffe: SF’s Stormont success shows how little Britain’s government cares about the North
If Boris Johnson’s Conservatives had any interest in preserving the unity of the UK, they would have paid far more heed to an election that could have major consequences
The election that has just taken place in the North has been labelled seismic, even once in a lifetime, by observers. Voters went to the polls to elect a new devolved government at Stormont and, for the first time in its history, Sinn Féin is firmly set to be the biggest party.
Think about the issue for more than five seconds, though, and you’ll realise that seismic events don’t just happen – they...
