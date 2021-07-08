Subscribe Today
Susan O’Keeffe: Array of female candidates in Dublin Bay South was an exception

Opposition to gender quotas remains — as if men haven’t had every single advantage to claim a seat for the past 100 years

Susan O'Keeffe
8th July, 2021
Brigid Purcell was one of the nine female candidates out of 15 on the ballot paper for the Dublin Bay South by-election. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The Dublin Bay South by-election failed to capture the public imagination in the way that political tussles in Ireland usually do. Perhaps it’s because it’s the leafiest of Dublin suburbs or perhaps the public has switched off, exhausted by the pandemic and frantic for some staycation sunshine.

It’s surprising because this by-election will make history for one simple reason. Nine of the 15 candidates are women. It’s a first in the...

