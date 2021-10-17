Subscribe Today
Study finds 20,000 hospitality workers have moved to new jobs outside the sector

A government study looked at what happened to 515,000 workers after they signed off the pandemic unemployment payment

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
17th October, 2021
Clean break: many hospitality workers have left the trade

About 20,000 former workers in the hospitality sector moved to new jobs after coming off the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), according to new government figures.

Hotels, restaurants and pubs have complained about a chronic shortage of staff since they were allowed to resume indoor service last July. The new analysis by the Irish Government Economic and Evaluation Service has shown that one of the contributing factors is the departure of existing staff from the industry.

It...

