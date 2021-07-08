State has collected €50k in Freedom of Information fees since 2014
Fees across 18 departments more than €53,000 seven years after government abolished up-front fees for FOI requests
Government departments have collected more than €50,000 in fees for processing Freedom of Information (FOI) requests since up-front costs for inquiries were abolished in 2014, new figures show.
Across the government, departments have charged more than €53,000 between search and retrieval fees and the costs of internal reviews of FOI requests.
Figures provided to Catherine Murphy, the co-leader of the Social Democrats, show that the Department of Housing charged the most in FOI fees, at €9,690,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Opposition accuses Taoiseach of reversing position on funds bulk buying homes to lease to state
Leaders of Sinn Féin and Social Democrats follow up on Business Post story which revealed that bulk-buying funds who lease to the state are exempt from new 10 per cent stamp duty
Fianna Fáil in crisis? As one TD says the party is ‘toxic’ to young people, Micheál Martin vows to win back voters
Between the ongoing pandemic, crises in housing and health, low poll ratings and whispers about a possible leadership heave, things are not easy for Fianna Fáil, but what exactly is the problem and can it be fixed?
Elaine Byrne: Fine Gael’s scaremongering has gifted Bacik a real chance
In its eagerness to stoke up anti-Sinn Féin sentiment in Dublin Bay South, Fine Gael appears to have cleared a path to a Dáil seat for the Labour senator
Lucinda Creighton: As Merkel bows out, who will be the steadying hand of Europe?
Armin Laschet, the staid new leader of the centre-right CDU, may just hold off the charismatic Greens leader Annalena Baerbock to become German chancellor