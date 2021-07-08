Subscribe Today
State has collected €50k in Freedom of Information fees since 2014

Fees across 18 departments more than €53,000 seven years after government abolished up-front fees for FOI requests

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
8th July, 2021
Government departments have collected more than €50,000 in fees for processing Freedom of Information (FOI) requests since up-front costs for inquiries were abolished in 2014, new figures show.

Across the government, departments have charged more than €53,000 between search and retrieval fees and the costs of internal reviews of FOI requests.

Figures provided to Catherine Murphy, the co-leader of the Social Democrats, show that the Department of Housing charged the most in FOI fees, at €9,690,...

