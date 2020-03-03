Tuesday March 3, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sixth in line takes Matt Carthy’s European seat

Sinn Féin’s winning streak leaves county councillor facing a ‘steep learning curve’ as an MEP

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
3rd March, 2020
Matt Carthy topped the poll in Cavan-Monaghan. A stream of would-be successors to his European seat were also elected. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

During the general election campaign, the Business Post flagged up what could be a political quiz question in years to come: how many people would be unable to succeed Matt Carthy as an MEP?

The issue was that Carthy was regarded as a sure thing to win a seat in the Cavan-Monaghan constituency for Sinn Féin – and he did, topping the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

China will shape Covid-19’s impact on Irish economy, says Varadkar

Exchequer returns will show state has ‘head room’ to deal with any slowdown caused by coronavirus, says Taoiseach

Aiden Corkery | 3 hours ago

Look who’s talking: the line-ups in government formation talks

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are circling each other while the Greens may offer to join in, but with a manifesto that may chafe with the bigger parties’ rural supporters

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago

Europe urges council tenants in near-empty house to downsize

European Commission report details high number of under-occupied social homes in country at time of ‘increasing homelessness’

Michael Brennan | 2 days ago