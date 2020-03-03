Sixth in line takes Matt Carthy’s European seat

During the general election campaign, the Business Post flagged up what could be a political quiz question in years to come: how many people would be unable to succeed Matt Carthy as an MEP?
The issue was that Carthy was regarded as a sure thing to win a seat in the Cavan-Monaghan constituency for Sinn Féin – and he did, topping the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team