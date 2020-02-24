Monday February 24, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sinn Féin rallies part of ‘campaign of intimidation’, says Varadkar

Party should ‘fess up’ and admit it did not win the election if it cannot form a left-wing government, says Taoiseach

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
24th February, 2020
Leo Varadkar said the rally plans showed Mary Lou McDonald’s party had a ‘casual relationship with our democracy’.

Leo Varadkar has claimed Sinn Féin’s planned rallies are part of a “campaign of intimidation and bullying”.

The Taoiseach said he believed the decision by the party to hold events around the country was “an unwelcome development” that showed “a casual relationship with our democracy”.

Speaking at a jobs announcement by Mastercard in Leopardstown, south Dublin, he said that Fine Gael was preparing for opposition...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A whole new ball game: MacNeill takes a punt on a career in politics

Following a stellar career in finance, the former Ireland rugby full-back is running for the Seanad with the dual aims of helping the cause of people with intellectual disabilities and fostering North-South relations

Róisín Burke | 1 day ago

Sanders surges towards a November showdown with Trump

A youthful and fiercely loyal support base is propelling Bernie Sanders far ahead of his moderate centrist rivals — to the horror of many establishment grandees in the Democratic Party

Marion McKeone | 1 day ago

How to train your TD: strategies for newcomers

Many of the Dáil’s new intake have no or limited council experience. The learning curve will be steep.

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago