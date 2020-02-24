Sinn Féin rallies part of ‘campaign of intimidation’, says Varadkar

Leo Varadkar has claimed Sinn Féin’s planned rallies are part of a “campaign of intimidation and bullying”.

The Taoiseach said he believed the decision by the party to hold events around the country was “an unwelcome development” that showed “a casual relationship with our democracy”.

Speaking at a jobs announcement by Mastercard in Leopardstown, south Dublin, he said that Fine Gael was preparing for opposition...