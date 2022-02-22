Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 as oil prices hit seven-year high
Russian President Vladimir Putin last night ordered troops to be deployed to two regions in eastern Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intervened today to halt the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline following Russia’s latest actions.
In a joint press conference with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Scholz said he had asked to halt the review process by the German regulator for the 1,200 kilometre pipeline after Russian President Vladimir Putin last night ordered troops to be deployed to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent.
