Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 as oil prices hit seven-year high

Russian President Vladimir Putin last night ordered troops to be deployed to two regions in eastern Ukraine

Cónal Thomas
22nd February, 2022
Scholz halts Nord Stream 2 as oil prices hit seven-year high
Taoiseach Micheál Martin met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin today. The contentious Nord Stream 2 project is designed to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia straight to Germany. Picture: Getty

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intervened today to halt the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline following Russia’s latest actions.

In a joint press conference with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Scholz said he had asked to halt the review process by the German regulator for the 1,200 kilometre pipeline after Russian President Vladimir Putin last night ordered troops to be deployed to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Colm O’Gorman wrote in a submission that Ireland should support an arms embargo on Israel. Picture: Getty

Ireland must recognise Israel is committing ‘crime of apartheid’

World Donal MacNamee
Alan Kelly, the Labour leader, told the Business Post that “very little” had changed in the six years since he had commissioned the review. Picture: RollingNews

Kelly slams lack of progress on reform of Bord Pleanála

Planning Michael Brennan
Ukrainian military forces use tanks, self-propelled guns and other armoured vehicles to conduct live-fire exercises near the town of Chuguev, Kharkiv region. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Biden’s dire warnings aim to remove Putin’s element of surprise

World Marion McKeone
Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, has confirmed that the cost of covering the department’s legal fees and the fees of the students’ legal teams in all three court proceedings has amounted to €432,000. Picture: Rollingnews

Department of Education accused of wasting €432k on Leaving Cert case

Legal Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1