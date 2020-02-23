Sunday February 23, 2020
Rural voters less put off by rain than their urban cousins

Poor weather can reduce voter turnout by an average 3 per cent and as much as 5 per cent in urban areas, a new election study reveals

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
23rd February, 2020
Rain impacts turnout only in constituencies with young populations. In constituencies with older populations, there is no effect. This is consistent with age acting as a proxy for civic duty,

Poor weather has always been known to reduce voter turnout, but a new study of Irish elections has calculated the exact extent to which it is a factor.

The research, by the ESRI, shows a rainy day can reduce turnout by an average of 3 per cent and by as much as 5 per cent in densely populated areas. It also suggests that those living in rural Ireland are more civic-minded than their urban counterparts.

The study,...

