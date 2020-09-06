Sunday September 6, 2020
Retired public servants to have annual €12m pension cut reversed

Four thousand former workers who receive annual pensions of over €60,000 will not be subject to any more reductions, government confirms

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
6th September, 2020
Scrapping the pension cut would be worth around €7,500 per year to a retired public servant on a pension of €100,000, and €13,000 per year to one on a pension of €120,000 Picture: iStock

Retired judges, ministers and hospital consultants are due to benefit from the imminent abolition of a €12 million per year cut to their high-value pensions.

Pension cuts for almost all retired public servants have been gradually eliminated, since they were first imposed in 2011 during the EU-IMF financial bailout.

However, there are around 4,000 retired senior public servants, such as former judges, ministers and hospital consultants, receiving pensions of over €60,000 a year. They are still...

