Sunday August 16, 2020
Repak drops objection to Ryan‘s new bottle return scheme

Businesses are wary of the set-up costs of the scheme, estimated at over €70m

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
16th August, 2020
In a significant shift in position, the industry-funded recycling group Repak has dropped its previous opposition to a bottle return scheme

A key industry group has dropped its opposition to the new bottle return scheme being planned by Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Climate Action.

The scheme will impose a small charge on plastic drinks bottles and drinks cans which can be refunded when they are returned to shops, special vending machines or recycling centres.

But with most customers expected to return their bottles and cans to claim back the recycling levy, the additional cost of...

