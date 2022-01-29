Subscribe Today
Politics

Red C poll: No ‘freedom day’ bounce for coalition as SF retains commanding lead

Despite the lifting of almost all Covid-19 restrictions, Fianna Fáil’s support remains stagnant and Fine Gael’s has dropped by one point in the latest Business Post/Red C poll

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
29th January, 2022
Red C poll: No ‘freedom day’ bounce for coalition as SF retains commanding lead
Sinn Féin remains unchanged on 33 per cent, a result that will further convince members of Mary Lou McDonald’s party that the tide of change is flowing in their favour. Picture: PA

Sinn Féin has retained its commanding lead over the government parties in the first Business Post/Red C poll of the year.

The pre-Christmas fear that the Omicron variant could collapse the hospital system did not come to pass, and the government was able to make a dramatic announcement about the lifting of almost all Covid-19 restrictions. But this low-key version of an Irish ‘freedom day’ has delivered no bounce for...

