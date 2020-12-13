Subscribe Today
Reassurance in a time of crisis for public sector workers

A four-person team of negotiators has managed to deliver ‘modest’ 1 per cent pay increases despite the twin storms of Brexit and Covid-19

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
13th December, 2020
Reassurance in a time of crisis for public sector workers
Michael McGrath TD Minister for Public Expenditure & Reform. Picture: Fergal Phillips

On the face of it, Santa Claus has come early for the country’s 340,000 public servants. Expectations were very low about the prospect of any pay rises at all in the new national pay deal, given the twin threats of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit.

But the small four-person team of public sector union negotiators have managed, over the past fortnight of talks, to secure pay increases, the start of the roll back of...

