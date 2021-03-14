Subscribe Today
Rapid antigen tests to be restricted to workplace outbreaks

Government continues to take a cautious approach to the tests, which are already being widely used by construction workers

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th March, 2021
Construction companies are already carrying out weekly antigen tests on their workers on sites which have been allowed to open

The use of rapid antigen tests to detect Covid-19 is likely to be restricted to controlling workplace outbreaks and a number of pilot projects, the Business Post has learned.

Business groups had been hoping that the wider use of this testing would help to speed the country’s exit from the current lockdown restrictions. But a forthcoming report for the government is expected to adopt a relatively cautious approach to the rapid tests and...

