Monday March 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Promises and lies: living up to the election blather

Do parties ever deliver on election promises? Contrary to public perception, academic research shows they do – and more often than we might imagine

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
1st March, 2020
The parties have to keep their own TDs on side by giving them regular updates on how the talks are going.

“Politicians are the same all over,” said Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev. “They promise to build a bridge where there is no river.”

If and when a new government is formed, there will be many howls about “broken promises” once the programme for government is published.

But the reality is not as bad as some people believe it to be. Khrushchev never lived to see the €20 million Harry Blaney...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Look who’s talking: the line-ups in government formation talks

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are circling each other while the Greens may offer to join in, but with a manifesto that may chafe with the bigger parties’ rural supporters

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Europe urges council tenants in near-empty house to downsize

European Commission report details high number of under-occupied social homes in country at time of ‘increasing homelessness’

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Call to confiscate Dáil passes from lobbying ex-TDs dismissed

Government rejects proposal from experts who say lobbyists should not have automatic access to Leinster House

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago