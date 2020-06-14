Sunday June 14, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Planning for 1,800 homes could face legal challenge

Barrister warns that councillors’ working remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions invites legal challenge due to rules requiring presence in person

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
14th June, 2020
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, most Dublin city councillors were only allowed attend these notification meetings online rather than in its headquarters on Wood Quay in Dubli

Planning permission for 1,800 new homes could be open to challenge due to a council’s use of remote working technology during Covid-19.

Under the fast-track planning process, councillors have to be consulted about large new developments in their areas before the project goes to An Bord Pleanála to seek permission. The councillors are supposed to be physically present at the meetings.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, most Dublin city councillors were only...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Risky business: how prepared are we to open up Ireland again?

We weren’t ready for Covid-19, despite the government’s own annual risk assessment clearly stating that ‘advance planning and preparedness are critical’ to mitigate the impact of a pandemic. So what does this say about our preparedness for the many other risks highlighted in the annual assessment?

Daniel Murray | 5 hours ago

Green in the face: a party poised at a delicate juncture

In the teeth of government formation talks, the Green Party has been going through a crisis of conscience at a crucial historic moment

Aiden Corkery | 5 hours ago

Pub guidelines withheld from tourism reopening report

Publicans frustrated by lack of advice from government on how pubs can operate after July 20

Michael Brennan | 5 hours ago