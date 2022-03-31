Plan for 20% remote working in civil service published
The 54-page document has been eagerly awaited by civil servants
Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, has given the go ahead for most of the country’s 40,000 civil servants to work at least one day per week remotely.
He has also suggested that this minimum remote working allowance of 20 per cent may rise further in the future when the newly published “blended working policy framework” is reviewed.
This 54-page document has been eagerly awaited by civil servants who, like private sector...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Bacik rules out joining left-wing alliance ahead of the next general election
In an interview, the new Labour leader said she aimed to rebuild the party from grassroots, work towards gender balance and collaborate with former leader Alan Kelly
Marion McKeone: Thomas under Supreme scrutiny as wife’s activities come to light
The US Supreme Court Justice is feeling the heat over an alleged conflict of interest this weekend, after it emerged that his wife Ginni played a big role in attempts to overturn the result of the November 2020 presidential election
Poll shows 46% in favour of Irish troops serving in European army
Almost half of people polled say they would vote yes in a referendum on the issue and 48 per cent believe Ireland should join Nato
Fine Gael drops to new low of 19% as its core support feels the pinch
Leo Varadkar’s party is losing support among the ‘squeezed middle’ as the cost of living crisis begins to bite