Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Plan for 20% remote working in civil service published

The 54-page document has been eagerly awaited by civil servants

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
31st March, 2022
Plan for 20% remote working in civil service published
Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, has given the go ahead for most of the country’s 40,000 civil servants to work at least one day per week remotely.

He has also suggested that this minimum remote working allowance of 20 per cent may rise further in the future when the newly published “blended working policy framework” is reviewed.

This 54-page document has been eagerly awaited by civil servants who, like private sector...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ivana Bacik: the new leader of the Labour Party says Labour is to fight the next general election on its own as a ‘standalone’ party. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Bacik rules out joining left-wing alliance ahead of the next general election

Home Michael Brennan
Clarence and Ginni Thomas: the US Supreme Court Justice’s wife has been exposed as having heavy involvement in the effort to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election. Picture: Getty

Marion McKeone: Thomas under Supreme scrutiny as wife’s activities come to light

World Marion McKeone
The Red C poll found that 48 per cent of people believe Ireland should join Nato to boost its security. Picture: Leah Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Poll shows 46% in favour of Irish troops serving in European army

Defence Michael Brennan
Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and leader of Fine Gael: there is a theory in Fine Gael that the party will regain momentum once Varadkar takes over as taoiseach on December 15 this year. Picture: RollingNews

Fine Gael drops to new low of 19% as its core support feels the pinch

Home Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1