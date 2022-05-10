Subscribe Today
Pharma lobby groups set for clash over patent waiver for Covid vaccines

Charities will tell politicians that waiving intellectual property rights on vaccine production is the only way to improve vaccine equity

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
10th May, 2022
Protesters in the UK protesting the country’s opposition to a vaccine waiver last October. Picture: Getty

Pharmaceutical lobby groups and NGOs are expected to clash over the merits of a divisive proposal to waive intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines at a meeting with politicians tomorrow.

Oxfam, the anti-poverty charity, will argue that Ireland’s lack of support for the proposal – designed to enable poorer countries to produce their own vaccines – is “greatly damaging” the country’s reputation “as a champion of low-income countries”....

