Pat Rabbitte: Politics by soundbite is no way to resolve issues or govern a country

Emigration drained the lifeblood from this country for decades. So much so that in the 1950s and early 1960s the viability of the state was uncertain and our capacity to govern ourselves questionable.

Recent figures published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that, for the island as a whole, the population is once again climbing towards seven million. There is greater diversity and a better standard of education in today’s population than ever before....