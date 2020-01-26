Party leaders join Drogheda march against crime

Thousands of members of the public were joined by politicians and community leaders in a march against criminal activity in Drogheda yesterday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Labour leader Brendan Howlin all took part in the march, which began at the Bridge of Peace in the Co Louth town and continued to St Peter’s Church on West Street....