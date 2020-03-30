Pandemic presents chance to push EU for more flexibility on housing

The much-touted Land Development Agency (LDA) was set up in 2018 with the intention of developing 3,000 homes initially on eight state-owned sites. All the work since then has been on preparing planning applications and masterplans. Not a single brick has been laid.
Fianna Fáil’s government-formation negotiating team were shocked to be told by members of the LDA last month that it could take a further three to five years before any houses were built on the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team