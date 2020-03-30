Pandemic presents chance to push EU for more flexibility on housing

The much-touted Land Development Agency (LDA) was set up in 2018 with the intention of developing 3,000 homes initially on eight state-owned sites. All the work since then has been on preparing planning applications and masterplans. Not a single brick has been laid.

Fianna Fáil’s government-formation negotiating team were shocked to be told by members of the LDA last month that it could take a further three to five years before any houses were built on the...