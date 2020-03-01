Monday March 2, 2020
Only one in 20 jobless families responds to work-bid project

The government contacted 1,300 people in welfare-dependent households to offer training, education and childcare, but just 59 replied

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
1st March, 2020
The government is concerned about the number of households where nobody is working

Just one in 20 people selected for a jobless household pilot project have engaged with the Department of Social Protection.

The government is concerned about the number of households where nobody is working because of the high levels of poverty and deprivation – particularly for children.

It set up a pilot project to contact the partners of those in jobless households – usually women – to see if they have a better chance of getting into...

