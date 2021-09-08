Oireachtas issues warning over ‘sophisticated’ hack of councillor’s email

The official email account of a south Dublin councillor was hacked in a “sophisticated” attack that targeted TDs and sentators.

Peter O’Brien, a Labour councillor for the Dundrum electoral area, said his official account was hacked on Monday of this week. Nearly 4,000 emails were sent from his account to members of the Oireachtas, journalists, staff at NGOs, social welfare offices and union members in a phishing attack.

Approximately 1,250 were delivered...