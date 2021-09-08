Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Oireachtas issues warning over ‘sophisticated’ hack of councillor’s email

Nearly 4,000 emails were sent from Peter O’Brien’s account to members of the Oireachtas, journalists, staff at NGOs, social welfare offices and union members in a phishing attack.

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
8th September, 2021
Oireachtas issues warning over ‘sophisticated’ hack of councillor’s email
Councillor Peter O’Brien’s email was hacked: ‘The last two days I've been fielding emails and phone calls from people all over Ireland, asking me questions and I feel guilty because it came from my email address - I've given them this inconvenience’

The official email account of a south Dublin councillor was hacked in a “sophisticated” attack that targeted TDs and sentators.

Peter O’Brien, a Labour councillor for the Dundrum electoral area, said his official account was hacked on Monday of this week. Nearly 4,000 emails were sent from his account to members of the Oireachtas, journalists, staff at NGOs, social welfare offices and union members in a phishing attack.

Approximately 1,250 were delivered...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Katherine Zappone has been at the centre of controversy over her appointment to UN special envoy position by the government. Picture: Maura Hickey

Zappone was not ‘lobbying’ when she sought UN special envoy role, anti-corruption watchdog says

News Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 5 hours ago
Up to 50 homeowners will travel to Co Cavan to protest at the Fianna Fáil’s ‘think-in’ at the Slieve Russell hotel

Donegal mica campaigners to protest at Fianna Fáil’s Cavan ‘think-in’

Housing Donal MacNamee 10 hours ago
Jim O’Callaghan distanced himself from reports that he would be willing to back a motion of no confidence in Micheál Martin

Analysis: O’Callaghan will not make any dramatic moves at Fianna Fáil think-in

Home Michael Brennan 11 hours ago
Katherine Zappone has been at the centre of controversy over her appointment to UN special envoy position by the government

Zappone could be asked to face Oireachtas over envoy saga

Home Donal MacNamee 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1