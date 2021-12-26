O’Gorman: close your gender pay gaps before details are made public
Government will spend €2m on new public database showing pay differences between men and women in large companies
Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, has warned companies to close their gender pay gap before their details are published on a new state website.
The government will spend €2 million next year on a new public database to show the gap in average hourly pay and bonus rates between men and women in some of Ireland’s largest companies.
This will be the first time that there will be detailed information...
