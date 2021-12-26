Subscribe Today
O’Gorman: close your gender pay gaps before details are made public

Government will spend €2m on new public database showing pay differences between men and women in large companies

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
26th December, 2021
Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children: new public database will reveal the firms which lag behind on gender pay gap. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, has warned companies to close their gender pay gap before their details are published on a new state website.

The government will spend €2 million next year on a new public database to show the gap in average hourly pay and bonus rates between men and women in some of Ireland’s largest companies.

This will be the first time that there will be detailed information...

