Ó Broin’s book on housing experiences sales surge

The results of the Sinn Féin surge may be most evident in the new Dáil, but it‘s also been sending seismic shockwaves through the bookselling establishment.

In the days after last weekend’s election, sales of Home: Why Public Housing is the Answer by Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin‘s housing spokesman, have increased dramatically.

In the build up to polling day, sales through the...