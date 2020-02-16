Ó Broin’s book on housing experiences sales surge

The results of the Sinn Féin surge may be most evident in the new Dáil, but it‘s also been sending seismic shockwaves through the bookselling establishment.
In the days after last weekend’s election, sales of Home: Why Public Housing is the Answer by Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin‘s housing spokesman, have increased dramatically.
In the build up to polling day, sales through the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team