Sunday February 16, 2020
Ó Broin’s book on housing experiences sales surge

SF housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin’s book on the case for massive spending on public housing is being bought by developers, architects and TDs

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
16th February, 2020
In the days after last weekend’s election, sales of Home: Why Public Housing is the Answer by Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin‘s housing spokesman, have increased dramatically Picture: RollingNews.ie

The results of the Sinn Féin surge may be most evident in the new Dáil, but it‘s also been sending seismic shockwaves through the bookselling establishment.

In the days after last weekend’s election, sales of Home: Why Public Housing is the Answer by Eoin Ó Broin, Sinn Féin‘s housing spokesman, have increased dramatically.

In the build up to polling day, sales through the...

