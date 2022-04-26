Subscribe Today
No plans to reopen Ireland’s embassy in Kyiv as European states begin return to Ukrainian capital

Embassy officials continue to work remotely at secure location

Cónal Thomas
26th April, 2022
No plans to reopen Ireland’s embassy in Kyiv as European states begin return to Ukrainian capital
More than a dozen European countries, and the European Union, have reopened their embassies in the Ukrainian capital, including Spain, Italy, and France.

There are no plans at present to reopen Ireland’s embassy in Kyiv after Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, announced on Friday that the UK’s diplomats would return to the Ukrainian capital from next week following similar moves by France and Spain.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to the Business Post that embassy officials and diplomats continue to work remotely at a secure location and that the situation continues to...

Share this post

