New poll: one in four young people ‘don’t know’ if they support the GFA

A majority of voters in the Republic of Ireland support unifying the North and South in the event of a border poll, with three out of four voters expressing support.

However voters appear conflicted over when it could be achieved, while different generations have starkly contrasting perspectives on peace.

The poll, carried out by Belfast-based investigative not-for-profit The Detail, surveyed 1,171 Irish people in the Republic and found that 73.4 per cent overall would support...