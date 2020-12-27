Subscribe Today
Mary Lou McDonald: ‘Being pig ignorant online adds nothing to the sum of human knowledge. Please stop.’

The Sinn Féin leader, in a wide ranging interview, appeals to supporters of her own party and others to refrain from posting abusive material on social media sites during political debate

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th December, 2020
Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, rejects the “Fine Gael HQ line” that online abuse was “all the Shinners” but wants her own supporters and others to cut it out. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Around this time last year, Mary Lou McDonald was trying to regroup her Sinn Féin party after suffering heavy losses in the local and European elections.

Fast forward to now and things have changed dramatically. 2020 turned out to be a landmark year for Sinn Féin, with a record 37 TDs elected last February and the party registering its highest ever support level in the most recent Business Post/Red C poll last month....

