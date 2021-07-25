Mary Harney: The PDs would never have happened without Des – he was the trump card
O’Malley respected Charlie Haughey’s intellect, was a feminist, wanted to quit the party leadership earlier than he did and remained as sharp as a tack to the end, his great friend Mary Harney recalls
Mary Harney, former Tánaiste and former leader of the Progressive Democrats, was in conversation with Michael Brennan about her personal memories of Des O’Malley
When Des O’Malley was expelled, I lost all confidence that there was a future for me in Fianna Fáil.
I encouraged Des to start a new party. He took the summer of 1985 to think about it. There were a number...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Housing: The SHD planning system is set to be scrapped, but how will its replacement work?
After failing to ‘get things moving again’ on building sites, the fast-track Strategic Housing Development system is ending as the old planning system with new limits will take its place
Aidan Regan: FF’s identity crisis – it can no longer be all things to all people
What the once-strong party needs are policies that appeal to the rural and urban working class by upholding its social democratic economic origins, rejecting fiscal conservatism, and building a progressive urban identity
Blair meets Martin about vaccines boost for developing countries
Former British PM exploring if pharma firms here could make vaccines for export to Africa and other countries
Des O’Malley - principled, pragmatic, and to the point
The former minister, TD and former leader of the Progressive Democrats, who died last week, was a no-nonsense politician with a reputation for bravery and integrity