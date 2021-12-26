Martin rules out historical inquiry into 1922 assassination of Collins

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, has promised that the state will commemorate Michael Collins as a “statesman” and an “outstanding leader” on the 100th anniversary of his death next year.

However, he has ruled out any historical inquiry into the much-debated question of who actually shot Collins in an ambush in Beál na mBláth in west Cork on August 22, 1922.

Martin said that the government had agreed...