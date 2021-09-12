Subscribe Today
Majority of voters believe data centres should be restricted

Fifty-nine per cent of those polled by Red C want data centre development to be controlled to reduce the risk of electricity ‘rolling blackouts’

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
12th September, 2021
According to the Red C poll, 59 per cent of people want the growth of data centres to be restricted to reduce the risk of electricity blackouts and help the country achieve its climate change targets, while 24 per cent disagree with this. Picture: iStock

A majority of voters want to restrict the growth of new data centres to reduce the risk of electricity blackouts and help the country achieve its climate change targets, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

Last week, there were two electricity system amber alerts issued to warn of a shortfall in electricity generation that could lead to blackouts.

Seven such alerts have been issued in the past 15 months, compared...

