Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Lucinda Creighton: The tariff war is over for now, but the road ahead for EU and US trade looks bumpy

Joe Biden may not believe in America First, but his nationalistic approach to trade is clear to see

Lucinda Creighton
20th June, 2021
Lucinda Creighton: The tariff war is over for now, but the road ahead for EU and US trade looks bumpy
US President Joe Biden Biden used the tariff suspension agreement to re-state that the US and Europe are ‘stronger when we work together’. Picture: Getty

“America is back.” This was the catch-cry of the past week as Joe Biden brought his message of reconciliation to Europe for the G7 and Nato summits.

The giddiness in the air among European leaders was palpable, verging on cringeworthy, as they fell over themselves to extol the US president. Charles Michel, the EU Council president, even spoke of the feeling he had when he looked into Biden’s eyes.

The EU...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Emily O’Reilly, the European Ombudsman, believes lobbying has has now grown from a cottage industry into a ‘palace industry’. Picture: Genevieve Engel

Analysis: Unchecked lobbying could corrode trust in EU, fears European Ombudsman

EU Aaron Rogan 6 hours ago
Business groups have not been impressed by some ideas pushed by Leo Varadkar, including the introduction of ten days of statutory sick leave for every worker, funded by employers. Picture: Rollingnews

Analysis: Fine Gael looks to the ‘Republic of Opportunity’ in quest for votes

Analysis & Opinion Michael Brennan 6 hours ago
Dara Murphy’s new role comes as the European Ombudsman is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into the revolving door between European institutions and private industry lobbying. Picture: Getty

Former TD Dara Murphy joins global lobbying firm

Politics Aaron Rogan 6 hours ago
Maya Wiley, a former federal prosecutor turned civil rights activist, is regarded as the most progressive of the candidates for New York mayor. PIcture: Getty

New Yorkers look for competence over charisma in city’s tough mayoral race

World Marion McKeone 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1