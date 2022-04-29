Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Just three cars in ministers’ fleet are electric or hybrid

New figures show that out of the 17 cars allocated to government ministers by An Garda Síochána, 14 run on diesel engines

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
29th April, 2022
Just three cars in ministers’ fleet are electric or hybrid
The BMW 5 Series 530D: one of the cars allocated to government ministers from the Garda fleet

Just three of the 17 cars allocated to government ministers by An Garda Síochána are hybrid or electric vehicles, with the vast majority running on diesel engines.

New figures provided by the Department of Justice show that 14 of the cars – almost all Audis and BMWs – provided to the government from the Garda fleet are diesel.

Government ministers have been given the use of special state cars by An Garda Síochána...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Those who are paid by the taxpayer to work on behalf of the taxpayer, and who have their hands on the levers of power, must accept the absolute need to answer to the people when required.’ Picture: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Susan O’Keeffe: Oireachtas committees are too weak

Home Susan O'Keeffe
While the sale of turf is declining, it is still commonplace in many rural towns. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Coalition tries to maintain steady footing as turf row continues to smoulder

Home Michael Brennan
Dan O’Dowd, chief executive of Green Hills Software and California senate candidate

In Santa Barbara, a ‘tech billionaire’ and candidate for Senator is taking aim at Tesla Motors

World Eva Short
More than a dozen European countries, and the European Union, have reopened their embassies in the Ukrainian capital, including Spain, Italy, and France.

No plans to reopen Ireland’s embassy in Kyiv as European states begin return to Ukrainian capital

Politics Cónal Thomas

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1