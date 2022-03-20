Subscribe Today
Jobseeker’s payment into bank accounts ends after probe found higher risk of fraud in pandemic

Investigation found fraud amounting to a €117 million loss to the state when the allowance was paid into recipients’ bank accounts during the pandemic

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th March, 2022
Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, moved to implement recommendations to pay out all jobseeker’s allowance payments through post offices.

Jobseekers have had payments to their bank accounts cut off after an internal investigation found it led to higher risk of fraud during the pandemic.

There are currently around 135,00 people on jobseeker payments plus another 47,000 on the pandemic unemployment payment, giving an overall unemployment rate of 7 per cent.

Recipients were given the option of getting their jobseeker’s allowance payment of €208 per week paid into their bank account during the pandemic to reduce the risk...

