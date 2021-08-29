Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

James McDermott: That sinking feeling when cabinet ministers can’t resist a sneaky leak

Secrecy at cabinet meetings is a valuable protection for all involved, but that doesn’t seem to occur to the senior politicians involved

James McDermott
29th August, 2021
James McDermott: That sinking feeling when cabinet ministers can’t resist a sneaky leak
The newly elected cabinet of the 33rd Dail after their first meeting in Dublin Castle in June last year. Picture: Julian Behal

In the BBC comedy Yes, Minister, Sir Humphrey Appleby remarks that “the ship of state is the only ship that leaks from the top”. I was reminded of this recently when it was suggested that news about the proposed appointment of Katherine Zappone as UN special envoy for freedom of expression had leaked directly from cabinet.

This is not a new problem. In his recent book In Bed with the Blueshirts, Shane Ross,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Afghans arrive in Pakistan through the border crossing point in Chaman last week. It is estimated that up to five million Afghans could attempt to flee the Taliban following the US withdrawal. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

John Walsh: Another refugee crisis could open the door to Eurosceptic populism

EU John Walsh 13 hours ago
Eamonn Rothwell, chief executive of Irish Continental Group: ICG said it was concerned about the lack of implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol. Picture: Fergal Phillips

ICG says checks on goods arriving in North are ‘not being fully implemented’

Brexit Lorcan Allen 13 hours ago
Relatives of one of those killed in the suicide attacks at Kabul Airport, bury his body on Martyrs Hill on the outskirts of Kabul. Picture: Getty

After 20 years, $2 trillion dollars and an estimated 250,000 lives: US counts the cost of its Afghan misadventure

World Marion McKeone 13 hours ago
‘Angela Merkel’s staid, almost dull approach to politics and governing delivered a remarkable level of stability through 16 years’

Susan O’Keeffe: Merkel’s departure provides huge challenges for Germany – and Europe

EU Susan O'Keeffe 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1