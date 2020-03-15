Sunday March 15, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Is Mulvaney the wrong man for the North?

Recently fired as Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney is now on his way to Belfast – but there are concerns about his suitability for the job

15th March, 2020
Mick Mulvaney is now on his way to Belfast

The announcement of Mick Mulvaney’s appointment as the next US envoy to the North has been met positively in Ireland and Britain. However, on Capitol Hill, a muted response reveals concerns that Trump’s recently fired chief of staff and budget director could be the wrong person at the wrong time.

There’s no denying Mulvaney’s Irish credentials. His grandparents came from Co Mayo; his father built up a multimillion-dollar construction business in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Martin agrees to review of ‘disastrous’ election showing

In response to TDs’ complaints, a process of ‘peeling back the onion’ will examine how Fianna Fáil lost eight of its 45 seats

Michael Brennan | 1 hour ago

Covid-19 looking like the straw that tips the world into another recession

Political leadership and coordination are in alarmingly short supply as the economic, political and financial costs of the coronavirus become clear. Things will get better, but not before they get worse

Vincent Boland | 1 hour ago

Tony Murphy: ‘We have to take into account all the benefits we get from the EU’

Daniel Murray | 1 hour ago