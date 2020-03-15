Is Mulvaney the wrong man for the North?

The announcement of Mick Mulvaney’s appointment as the next US envoy to the North has been met positively in Ireland and Britain. However, on Capitol Hill, a muted response reveals concerns that Trump’s recently fired chief of staff and budget director could be the wrong person at the wrong time.

There’s no denying Mulvaney’s Irish credentials. His grandparents came from Co Mayo; his father built up a multimillion-dollar construction business in...