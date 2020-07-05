Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Irish Water has made no planning objections to big tech data centres

Growth in number of huge facilities puts more pressure on water supply, especially in Greater Dublin area

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
5th July, 2020
Facebook data centre in Clonee, Co Meath: the facility used an average of 1.1 million litres of water a day in 2019, according to details provided by the social media giant

Irish Water has made no planning objections to data centres owned by major tech companies, even though some of them are using the same amount of water as large towns.

The growth in the number of data centres is putting more pressure on the country’s water supply, particularly because so many of them are located in the Greater Dublin area.

Data centres require tens of millions of litres of water every day to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Losses double at Apple’s €14bn escrow fund

The account’s low-risk investment strategy has failed to pay dividends, and further declines are likely

Ian Guider | 6 hours ago

A hundred days to lay down a marker

From the reopening of schools to passing the Climate Action Bill to Brexit and establishing itself in Europe, Micheál Martin‘s government needs to show strong and decisive leadership from the outset

Michael Brennan | 6 hours ago

How a theatrical trifle took Trump’s eye off the ball

In the midst of a controversy about Russia allegedly bribing Taliban fighters to kill American soldiers, the US president was meeting the people behind a bizarre new play about two FBI agents having an affair

Marion McKeone | 6 hours ago