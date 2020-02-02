Ireland should have a ‘digital minister’, say telecom companies

A dedicated digital ministerial brief should be created by any new government, Ireland’s telcos have said.
In its election manifesto, Telecoms Industry Ireland (TII) has said the role should be created alongside communications to give a dedicated focus on the role of tech in Ireland.
Under the proposal suggested by TII, cabinet briefs would be changed to create a minister for communications and digital, with the climate action and energy briefs moving to...
