Ireland paid £605m interest on 2011 loan from Britain

The final instalment of the £3.2bn loan was paid by the NTMA at the end of last month

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
25th April, 2021
Paschal Donohoe: "This repayment marks the completion of another step along our journey since exiting the EU-IMF financial assistance programme

Ireland paid £605 million in interest on the bilateral bailout loan it received from Britain in 2011, figures released by the British government for the first time have revealed.

The figure was published in a UK Treasury report earlier this month, following the National Treasury Management Agency’s final instalment on the £3.2 billion loan, which the state received from Britain as part of an international bailout in the fallout from the banking and property crash....

