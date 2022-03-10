Inflation rises to 21-year high as energy prices soar
The annual rate of inflation in Ireland rose by 5.6 per cent last month
The annual rate of inflation in Ireland rose by 5.6 per cent in February, according to figures released today by the Central Statistics Office, the highest annual rate in more than 20 years.
Today's figures show that the main contributor to inflation in Ireland remains fuel and energy as the government moves to combat soaring prices.
The CSO’s latest consumer price index show the sectors with the largest increases in the year to February were transport (+15.4...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Cuts to excise duty on petrol, diesel and marked gas oil
There will also be a reduction of 2 cent in the excise duty charged on marked gas oil
EU unveils plans to reduce dependence on Russian gas by two-thirds
Russia supplies approximately 40 per cent of European gas
Departments and multinationals to publish gender pay gap details
Employers with more than 250 workers will have to publish details in December this year
All options to accommodate refugees from Ukraine being explored
The number of people arriving in Ireland is likely to increase significantly over the coming weeks, according to Minister Roderic O’Gorman