Inflation rises to 21-year high as energy prices soar

The annual rate of inflation in Ireland rose by 5.6 per cent last month

Cónal Thomas
10th March, 2022
Inflation rises to 21-year high as energy prices soar
The latest figures come after the government announced a temporary reduction in the excise duties. Picture: Getty

The annual rate of inflation in Ireland rose by 5.6 per cent in February, according to figures released today by the Central Statistics Office, the highest annual rate in more than 20 years.

Today's figures show that the main contributor to inflation in Ireland remains fuel and energy as the government moves to combat soaring prices.

The CSO’s latest consumer price index show the sectors with the largest increases in the year to February were transport (+15.4...

