Industry warns live events sector is in danger of dying
Businesses may not survive the winter if they can’t return to work soon, according to a spokesman for music and entertainment body
Representatives of the live events sector have warned that businesses won’t survive the winter if they are not allowed to return to work as they continue to call for a reopening roadmap to be published.
Catherine Martin, the Arts Minister, met with 15 groups from across the sector last week but was unable to offer any firm commitments as to when events and entertainment businesses could get back to work.
Matt McGranaghan, a spokesman...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: US created a house of straw that allowed the Taliban to walk right in
Afghanistan is a bipartisan American failure and Barack Obama must acknowledge his own hypocrisy in preaching about collective leadership yet his foreign policy propped up the regimes of corrupt individuals
Beleaguered Biden gambles big as criticism of Afghan debacle mounts
Joe Biden is hoping that the current chaos in Afghanistan will be only a fading memory by the time of the midterm elections in November 2022, but last week’s turbulent scenes in Kabul have rocked his presidency
Lucinda Creighton: Abandoning the Afghan people is a monumental own goal by Biden
The US president’s moral trapeze act is wholly dishonest, and leaving Afghanistan in a fragile and destabilised state will have repercussions far beyond that country’s borders
Dept of Foreign Affairs to publish correspondence on Zappone appointment
The former children’s minister turned down the appointment at the start of this month, in the wake of considerable public backlash